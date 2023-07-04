Powerball winning numbers for $528M jackpot

The winning numbers have been drawn for Monday night's $528,100,000 Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers have been drawn for Monday night's $528,100,000 Powerball jackpot.

Monday's winning numbers: 31, 38, 15, 61, 26, and a Powerball of 3

It's only the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half billion-dollar mark

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 1 drawing include 28 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

Nationwide, the drawing produced more than 998-thousand winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier prizes worth a combined total of $7.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times this year. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023 drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Information courtesy of Powerball.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.