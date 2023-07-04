Powerball winning numbers for $528M jackpot

The winning numbers have been drawn for Monday night's $528,100,000 Powerball jackpot.
Monday's winning numbers: 31, 38, 15, 61, 26, and a Powerball of 3
It's only the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half billion-dollar mark
The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.
Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 1 drawing include 28 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.
Nationwide, the drawing produced more than 998-thousand winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier prizes worth a combined total of $7.1 million.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times this year. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023 drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.
Information courtesy of Powerball.
