Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot up to $546M for Wednesday's drawing

The winning numbers have been drawn for Monday night's $528,100,000 Powerball jackpot.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $546M for Wednesday's drawing, while Mega Millions is also closing on the half-billion dollar mark.

No one has hit Powerball since April 19, 2023, when a ticket in Ohio scored a $252M jackpot.

Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Monday's winning numbers: 31, 38, 15, 61, 26, and a Powerball of 3

The top-winning ticket in the Monday, July 3 drawing was a ticket sold in New Jersey that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Other top-winning tickets include 16 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Thirteen of those tickets won $50,000 prizes.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $427 million ($220.6 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, July 7!

No ticket matched all six numbers in the July 4 drawing: the white balls 21, 33, 54, 61 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

The Mega jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York on April 18, and it's the second consecutive July that Mega Millions has reached this level.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

