NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The winning $190 million Powerball ticket drawn Wednesday night was sold somewhere in New Jersey.
The location where the lucky ticket was bought will be revealed by New Jersey Lottery later Thursday.
The jackpot for Saturday's draw will be $20 million.
The jackpot had previously restarted at $40 million, but under changes announced March 25 because of declining sales related to the stay-at-home orders issued by various governors responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the starting figure was reduced.
You can watch the next Powerball drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
$190M winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News