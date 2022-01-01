powerball

Powerball Jackpot for tonight grows to $500M after no big winner

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

New Year's Day Powerball jackpot up to $500M

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $500 million for the New Year's Day drawing.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.

The next drawing will take place on January 1. It will be Powerball's first drawing on New Year's Day in two years.

"Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year's Day," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. "A jackpot of this size is great way to start the New Year, but please remember to play responsibly."

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.



Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

----

CNN Wire and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseynew york citynew yorksuffolk countynassau countyconnecticutwestchester countyrockland countyjackpotpowerballlottery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
Powerball Jackpot grows to $500M after no big winner
See Wednesday's Powerball winning numbers
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ as lottery jackpot grows
Numbers drawn in Monday's $416 million Powerball jackpot
TOP STORIES
New Year, new mayor: Eric Adams sworn in as 110th mayor of NYC
Big cleanup after NYC rings in 2022 in Times Square
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Raining fish in Texarkana- that's Texas weather for you
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
AccuWeather: Very mild with rain to start the New Year
COVID Update: NJ asks people not to go to ERs for coronavirus tests
Show More
Daughter fatally shot when dad allegedly mistook her for intruder
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
Hochul gives NY 'Jeopardy!' contestant second chance at question
Queens widow hit with $20,000 tax bill
Tolls rising on some major roadways in New Jersey in 2022
More TOP STORIES News