Powerball Jackpot for tonight grows to $500M after no big winner

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $500 million for the New Year's Day drawing.The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.The next drawing will take place on January 1. It will be Powerball's first drawing on New Year's Day in two years."Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year's Day," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. "A jackpot of this size is great way to start the New Year, but please remember to play responsibly."You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.----CNN Wire and The Associated Press contributed to this report.----------