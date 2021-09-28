lottery

Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million

Raw video: Watch Monday's Powerball drawing

No one won Monday night's Powerball jackpot, sending the top prize soaring to $570 million!

Monday's winning numbers were: 44-21-22-39-60 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

