Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million

No one won Monday night's Powerball jackpot, sending the top prize soaring to $570 million!Monday's winning numbers were:Powerball:MultiplierLast week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.----------