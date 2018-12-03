HONOLULU --State officials are investigating after three children at an East Honolulu preschool were served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice.
The incident happened last week at Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool.
According to KHNL, a classroom assistant who was preparing morning snacks for the children poured the cleaning fluid into the cups and then gave it to the kids.
The children took a few sips before workers realized the mistake.
The assistant apparently "saw the yellow/brown colored liquid container on a clean-up cart in the kitchen and returned to the classroom" with it, the Health Department said in its review.
Reports said one 4-year-old girl and two 5-year-old girls were treated but had no signs of sickness.
Officials said the bottle of Pine-Sol was properly labeled.
Preschool staff will be undergoing mandatory training, and the school plans to rework its workflow with snack time.