Pregnant woman found fatally stabbed in vestibule of building in Queens

Police are searching for the attacker who killed a woman in Queens.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman who was five months pregnant was fatally stabbed in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.

A 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.

She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital. Police identified her as Jennifer Irigoyen of Queens.

Police say the unborn child did not survive.

So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

