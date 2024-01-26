Man accused of hacking doctor phones, issuing illegal prescriptions across US

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A young Florida man who hacked into doctors' phones, commandeered their prescribing privileges and issued tens of thousands of prescriptions is under arrest in New York, prosecutors announced Friday.

Devin Anthony Magarian, 21, allegedly used those credentials to issue prescriptions for Oxycodone, Promethazine and Codeine throughout the United States.

He is charged in Nassau County with 19 drug charges, including criminal sale of a controlled substance, after a Long Island pharmacist tipped off authorities, law enforcement sources said.

In February 2023 an unnamed defendant in contact with Magarian was arrested outside a Great Neck pharmacy after picking up two prescriptions that were not in his name, according to prosecutors.

They said Magarian was leading an elaborate, multi-state conspiracy that fraudulently compromised the e-prescribing credentials of doctors throughout the United States and then used those credentials to issue tens of thousands of prescriptions for narcotics across the country.

As part of the scheme associates of Magarian picked up prescriptions at pharmacies in multiple states. The prescriptions were typically issued in fictitious names and sent to both chain and mom-and-pop pharmacies.

According to court records, Magarian tried to sell an undercover Nassau County Police Department detective oxycodone for $2,250.

Magarian allegedly operated a channel on the Telegram mobile app that served as an advertisement board, letting his customers know when the next round of prescriptions was coming so that they could place their orders.

The defendant allegedly referred to these moments as "portals." Customers messaged Magarian directly to purchase either prescriptions - which the customer would then be responsible for filling themselves - or actual controlled substances, including Oxycodone, and Promethazine and Codeine.

The defendant was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department in New York City on Jan. 17 when prosecutors said he was planning to get $14,000 from someone picking up prescriptions for Oxycodone allegedly at the defendant's direction.

The money was compensation for a total of seven prescriptions of Oxycodone 30 mg, each of which contained 90 tablets, for a total of 630 pills, prosecutors said.

