Politics

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

WASHINGTON -- The Biden Administration announced a plan to ease the burden of housing costs. The administration said the goal is to close the housing supply gap over time.

Some of the things the plan is designed to accomplish include closing America's housing supply shortfall in five years.

The plan could create and preserve hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units in the next three years.

By the end of 2022, the Biden Administration would like to finish construction on the most new homes in any year since 2006.

For the full details of the housing supply action plan, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Buffalo suspect had plans to continue killing, commissioner says
Travel Advisory issued in NYC for Monday due to severe storms
Alleged gunman in Buffalo shooting asked to leave store day before
Hero security guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
NYPD steps up patrols, Adams to speak at vigil in wake of massacre
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty storms
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Show More
9-year-old girl found dead in Brooklyn apartment
Rangers beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 7 OT
In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia
NYPD officer recovering after bitten in head by pit bull
1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News