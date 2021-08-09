Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek of this week's episode of 'Press Your Luck' with Elizabeth Banks | EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss an all-new episode of 'Press Your Luck' Wednesday at 8|7c on ABC
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch a sneak peek of this week's episode of 'Press Your Luck'

LOS ANGELES -- "We were not trying to break your brains with that, but we almost did," host Elizabeth Banks teases contestants in an exclusive clip of this week's episode of "Press Your Luck" on ABC.

In the clip from Wednesday's episode, Banks asks the three contestants what word you would get when you spell "repaid" backward. Unable to figure it out on their own, Banks offers them three potential words, with the correct answer earning them one spin.

Check out the exclusive clip in the video player above.

On season two of "Press Your Luck," the stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish "Whammy" for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.


During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the "Whammy," who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the "Whammy" in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Don't miss an all-new episode of "Press Your Luck" Wednesday at 8|7c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcotrcgame show
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Not consensual' and 'not normal' says Cuomo accuser
Governor Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns
Street racing hit and run leaves woman dead, man hurt: NYPD
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
Man arrested in NYC bodega shooting that wounded 3 bystanders
COVID Updates: Texas struggling under weight of fourth wave
Search on for suspect in NYC office attack
Show More
Man who served 32 years for NYC murder to have conviction vacated
Woman sought in casual, brazen murder on NYC street
Vax to School campaign gets urgent push in NYC
AccuWeather: Drier air moves in
What are the best travel rewards credit cards?
More TOP STORIES News