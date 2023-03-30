'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' premiere held on Upper West Side

The premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" was held on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Actress Brooke Shields is opening up and sharing her story with the world about her past.

The premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" was held Wednesday night on the Upper West Side.

ABC News's George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth executive produced the project.

"Pretty Baby" takes us through Shields' life as an actor and model from a very young age to an adult.

It is a journey that wasn't easy for her, but she has a message for all women that she hopes they can take away from hearing her story.

"That they're all really, truly, beautiful and they are enough. And they should own their past, and deal with whatever it is, but not make any of the negatives really define them. And that you can have joy and have belief in yourself because it's a wonderful feeling," Shields said

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" premiers April 3 on Hulu which is owned by the same parent company as WABC.

ALSO READ | Woman rescues dog in NYC subway after seeing Instagram post

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.