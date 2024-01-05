'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' | Watch Monday on ABC

A look at actor, model, icon Brooke Shields' journey, transforming from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.

The award-winning documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," will make its network debut on Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

From an extraordinary childhood to her complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields, the documentary is a galvanizing look at the actor, model and icon.

Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

Shields' professional career began at only 11 months, when she worked as a child model before starring in Louis Malle's controversial film, "Pretty Baby," at the age of 12.

She became the face of the '80s with Calvin Klein jeans ads and leading roles in "The Blue Lagoon" and "Endless Love," while navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her.

After defying stereotypes by putting her career on hold to go to college, Shields reentered the entertainment industry as an adult, but it wasn't until she began to trust herself and her instincts that she was able to find her identity and voice.

The film, produced in partnership with Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Bedby8 for ABC News Studios, celebrated its world premiere to a sold-out crowd and standing ovation at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival before premiering on Hulu.

Watch "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

