Search for arsonist in burning of Pride flag at SoHo restaurant

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime at a restaurant in Manhattan.
The Pride flag was apparently set on fire at around 1:40 a.m. at The Little Prince restaurant in SoHo.
Before the fire, the flag read "Make America Gay Again."
The tongue in cheek phrase is believed to have set someone off, as a worker said he saw someone get out of a car and light the flag on fire.
It led to a temporary evacuation of the apartments above the Prince Street restaurant.
A worker also told Eyewitness News that just a few months ago, someone stole that same flag.
"To be a part of it, and to witness it, and to work here and to have that happen, like this is my job. This is where I make money and this is also where I have a home," the employee said. "So to have that taken away, I'm confused and I'm hurt, and I don't know how to feel about it."
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
The NYPD says they are still searching for the arsonist.
