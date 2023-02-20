Search for arsonist in burning of Pride flag at SoHo restaurant

Derick Waller reports on the burning of a pride flag at a SoHo restaurant.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime at a restaurant in Manhattan.

The Pride flag was apparently set on fire at around 1:40 a.m. at The Little Prince restaurant in SoHo.

Before the fire, the flag read "Make America Gay Again."

The tongue in cheek phrase is believed to have set someone off, as a worker said he saw someone get out of a car and light the flag on fire.

It led to a temporary evacuation of the apartments above the Prince Street restaurant.

A worker also told Eyewitness News that just a few months ago, someone stole that same flag.

"To be a part of it, and to witness it, and to work here and to have that happen, like this is my job. This is where I make money and this is also where I have a home," the employee said. "So to have that taken away, I'm confused and I'm hurt, and I don't know how to feel about it."

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

The NYPD says they are still searching for the arsonist.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan helps grandmother chase her stolen SUV with grandchild inside

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.