New York family calls for tolerance after Pride flag vandalized in yard

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A family in Rye is angry after they say vandals damaged a Pride Month flag on their front lawn over the weekend.The incident was captured on surveillance camera, and the family says they want the suspects caught -- but not punished.Homeowner Stacey Massey woke up to a mess Sunday morning, with the flag and sign knocked over and a large branch dragged across the yard.The security camera video is dark and shows a few shadowy figures walking around the front of the house, but there is audio as well that captured someone repeatedly making anti-gay comments,Massey said the hate speech is even more upsetting, especially since she placed the display to be welcoming and to show support of the LGBTQ+ community.She posted the video to social media, and the head of Rye's Pride group has written a letter to the mayor and police department, expressing concern."To know that this is still happening, I think we all need to shine a light on ourselves and say look, you know, are we doing everything we can be doing?" Massey said. "Can we do better? Can we educate both ourselves, our youth, and our community and do better?"There were a number of incidents involving flags that had been vandalized in Rye last year, and police are investigating.They are asking anyone with information to contact police.----------