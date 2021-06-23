Society

New York family calls for tolerance after Pride flag vandalized in yard

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pride flag vandalized outside home in Rye

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A family in Rye is angry after they say vandals damaged a Pride Month flag on their front lawn over the weekend.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera, and the family says they want the suspects caught -- but not punished.

Homeowner Stacey Massey woke up to a mess Sunday morning, with the flag and sign knocked over and a large branch dragged across the yard.

HAPPY NEWS | Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.


The security camera video is dark and shows a few shadowy figures walking around the front of the house, but there is audio as well that captured someone repeatedly making anti-gay comments,

Massey said the hate speech is even more upsetting, especially since she placed the display to be welcoming and to show support of the LGBTQ+ community.

She posted the video to social media, and the head of Rye's Pride group has written a letter to the mayor and police department, expressing concern.

"To know that this is still happening, I think we all need to shine a light on ourselves and say look, you know, are we doing everything we can be doing?" Massey said. "Can we do better? Can we educate both ourselves, our youth, and our community and do better?"

There were a number of incidents involving flags that had been vandalized in Rye last year, and police are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyryewestchester countylgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthvandalismflags
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
Massive 883-pound great white shark tracked off NJ
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, but watch for rip currents at the beach
'Circle of Heroes' NY monument to recognize 19 groups of essential workers
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Show More
NYPD unveils crisis response program, hosts block party in Bronx
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on 'Indiana Jones 5' set
California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team
NJ crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job
Checklist to stay prepared in case of loved one's death
More TOP STORIES News