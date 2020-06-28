Rainbow lights up sky in front of Stonewall Inn

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Who says you need sunlight for a rainbow?
On Saturday, a rainbow lit up the sky in front of the Stonewall Inn.
It reached more than 1,000 feet in the air as part of the celebration for Pride Weekend.
Organizers say now is a time when LGBT issues must remain front and center.
Watch 'NYC Pride 2020: 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March' this Sunday, June 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Channel 7, on abc7ny.com, the station's free news and connected TV apps, as well as on the ABC News Live channel.
