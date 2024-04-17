Dozens of students find their dream dress as part of Project Prom in New York City

Janice Yu has more from the volunteers and students of the program.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- High school students from low-income neighborhoods were treated to a boutique shopping experience on Wednesday.

Temple Emanu-El hosted its 11th annual Project Prom Drive, allowing students to pick out dresses and other accessories for prom.

It's a moment Luna Abreu has looked forward to for years.

"I've always wanted something corset like. I just think it's so beautiful. I don't think there's any like this one," Abreu said.

Abreu and dozens of other classmates from Young Women's Leadership School found the dress of their dreams on Wednesday.

"I put on the dress, I put on some heels and it very nice, I felt elegant," said Aiyana German.

A space inside Temple Emanu-El was transformed into a boutique with racks of dresses in all sizes, shoes, bags and accessories -- all free of charge.

"It's amazing, I really did not know if I can afford my dress, if my mom can afford it for me and now look, it's so is amazing," Abreu said.

Now in its 12th year, Project Prom is able to provide a selection of 3,000 dresses for more than 365 girls in 21 different schools. Everything in the room is brand new and generously donated by vendors in the community.

"The schools will target girls who might not otherwise be able to afford to go to prom, so we work with guidance counselors or college prep or whatever so that we make sure that every girl in need gets a full, beautiful prom ensemble," said Tikkun Olam committee chair Susan Kuafman.

This event is organized by the temple's Tikkun Olam committee, a group dedicated to helping to improve the lives of others.

"I think it's also important that this is in a synagogue and this is something that we do for our community and there are girls attending of every nationality and ethnicity and religion," said temple volunteer Dana Covey. "And it's a way for us above everything else. We're all New Yorkers and we're community.. this is something we do for everybody."

