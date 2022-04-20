Protect our Children: Mental & Physical Stress - Only on ABC7NY

The special shares stories of teens and young adults who bravely share their ongoing mental and physical stress. Some of the featured stories include the following:
- A 23-year-old dealing with anxiety and relationship issues sought help relating to her mental health, despite community stigmas that exist.
- A 17-year-old transgender youth shares discrimination experienced in sports. He speaks about the cultural climate that promotes censorship and how this exacerbates problems for those who face issues on the home front and in their schools.
- A 17-year-old High School senior addresses weight gain during the pandemic, despite bariatric surgery and how she is managing her issues.
- A family with four children, ranging in age from 5 to 14, shares their family's challenges managing excessive internet & phone usage. Rates of screen use have increased from 61 - 87 percent,, having an impact on brain development and mental health.
"Protect Our Children: Mental & Physical Stress" highlights experts that include clinicians and researchers from Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center, GLSEN Youth Programs, NYU Langone's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and Stony Brook Medicine Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services
WABC-TV has long been dedicated to covering the prominent issues of health and safety of youth in the community. WABC's "Protect Our Children" campaign, which launched in 1998, includes informational safety messages, a dedicated website and a missing children campaign that can be seen on every WABC Eyewitness News program. The station has produced several compelling local programs addressing the stress-related problems plaguing a vulnerable population - children. The series has received six Emmy Awards, six Gracie Awards from the American Women in Radio-TV-Film (AWRT) and awards from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, (NCMEC). Learn more about "Protect Our Children" at ABC7NY.com/Protect.
About WABC
WABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for more than 60 years.
Resources Seen on our Show:
Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center
TeenHealthCare.org
212-423-3000
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
Treatment Referral Routing Service
SAMHSA.gov
800-662-HELP (4357) National 24/7 Helpline
Mental Health America
For Resources & Expert Advice
MentalHealthAmerica.net/go/help
800-969-6642
NYC WELL
Text/Call/Chat to discuss stress, depression, anxiety or drug/alcohol abuse
https://NYCwell.CityofNewYork.us/en/
888-692- 9355 24/7
Crisis Text Line
To text with a trained Crisis Counselor
https://www.CrisisTextLine.org/
GLSEN
glsen.org
glsen.org/changing-the-game
212-727-0135
National Center for Transgender Equality ID Documents Center
TransEquality.org/documents/
202-642-4542
Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone
NYUlangone.org/locations/hassenfeld-childrens-hospital
(646) 929-7970
Adolescent Healthy Weight Program at NYU Langone
NYUlangone.org/locations/adolescent-healthy-weight-program
(212)-263-5940
Stony Brook Children's Hospital
StonyBrookChildrens.org
631-444-KIDS (5437)
Stony Brook Medicine - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services
bit.ly/sbmpedpsych
American Academy of Pediatrics
How to make a Family Media Use Plan
HealthyChildren.org
Prevention Links
Preventionlinks.org
732-381-4100
info@preventionlinks.org
To report child abuse
For Emergencies - Call 911
Call statewide NYS Central Register
800-342-3720
National ChildHelp Child Abuse Hotline 24/7
800-4-A-CHILD (800-422-4453)
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
AFSP.org
888-333-AFSP (2377)
1-800-273-TALK (8255) Hotline
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
SuicidePreventionLifeline.org
24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)
MissingKids.com
800-THE LOST (843-5678)
Facebook.Com/Missingkids
Twitter.Com/Missingkids