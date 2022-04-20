Health & Fitness

Protect our Children: Mental & Physical Stress - Only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- WABC-TV, New York's number one station and the most-watched television station in the nation, will air "Protect Our Children: Mental & Physical Stress" on SATURDAY, APRIL 30th (7:30 p.m. EDT). It will rebroadcast Sunday, May 1st (5:30 a.m. EDT). Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot, the special will focus on what the children's health experts have been reporting - unprecedented higher levels of stress in children and adolescents. Whether it's substance abuse, obesity or violence, the indicators are a cause for alarm.

The special shares stories of teens and young adults who bravely share their ongoing mental and physical stress. Some of the featured stories include the following:

  • A 23-year-old dealing with anxiety and relationship issues sought help relating to her mental health, despite community stigmas that exist.
  • A 17-year-old transgender youth shares discrimination experienced in sports. He speaks about the cultural climate that promotes censorship and how this exacerbates problems for those who face issues on the home front and in their schools.
  • A 17-year-old High School senior addresses weight gain during the pandemic, despite bariatric surgery and how she is managing her issues.
  • A family with four children, ranging in age from 5 to 14, shares their family's challenges managing excessive internet & phone usage. Rates of screen use have increased from 61 - 87 percent,, having an impact on brain development and mental health.

"Protect Our Children: Mental & Physical Stress" highlights experts that include clinicians and researchers from Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center, GLSEN Youth Programs, NYU Langone's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and Stony Brook Medicine Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services

WABC-TV has long been dedicated to covering the prominent issues of health and safety of youth in the community. WABC's "Protect Our Children" campaign, which launched in 1998, includes informational safety messages, a dedicated website and a missing children campaign that can be seen on every WABC Eyewitness News program. The station has produced several compelling local programs addressing the stress-related problems plaguing a vulnerable population - children. The series has received six Emmy Awards, six Gracie Awards from the American Women in Radio-TV-Film (AWRT) and awards from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, (NCMEC). Learn more about "Protect Our Children" at ABC7NY.com/Protect.

About WABC
WABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for more than 60 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most watched local news in New York and the United States. WABC-TV also produces "Live with Kelly and Ryan," weekdays at 9:00 a.m., which is seen in more than 200 markets across the U.S. Quality news and programming, cutting-edge technology and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.

-*-

Resources Seen on our Show:

Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center
TeenHealthCare.org
212-423-3000

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
Treatment Referral Routing Service
SAMHSA.gov
800-662-HELP (4357) National 24/7 Helpline

Mental Health America
For Resources & Expert Advice
MentalHealthAmerica.net/go/help
800-969-6642

NYC WELL
Text/Call/Chat to discuss stress, depression, anxiety or drug/alcohol abuse
https://NYCwell.CityofNewYork.us/en/
888-692- 9355 24/7

Crisis Text Line
To text with a trained Crisis Counselor
https://www.CrisisTextLine.org/

GLSEN
glsen.org
glsen.org/changing-the-game
212-727-0135

National Center for Transgender Equality ID Documents Center
TransEquality.org/documents/
202-642-4542

Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone
NYUlangone.org/locations/hassenfeld-childrens-hospital
(646) 929-7970

Adolescent Healthy Weight Program at NYU Langone
NYUlangone.org/locations/adolescent-healthy-weight-program
(212)-263-5940

Stony Brook Children's Hospital
StonyBrookChildrens.org
631-444-KIDS (5437)

Stony Brook Medicine - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services
bit.ly/sbmpedpsych

American Academy of Pediatrics
How to make a Family Media Use Plan
HealthyChildren.org

Prevention Links
Preventionlinks.org
732-381-4100
info@preventionlinks.org

To report child abuse
For Emergencies - Call 911
Call statewide NYS Central Register
800-342-3720

National ChildHelp Child Abuse Hotline 24/7
800-4-A-CHILD (800-422-4453)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
AFSP.org
888-333-AFSP (2377)
1-800-273-TALK (8255) Hotline

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
SuicidePreventionLifeline.org
24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)
MissingKids.com
800-THE LOST (843-5678)
Facebook.Com/Missingkids
Twitter.Com/Missingkids
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprotect our children
TOP STORIES
Subway service disrupted on 3 line after 2 people found dead on tracks
Video shows 2 men wildly shoot at each other on Queens street
NJ woman groped by intruder who got naked, attacked her in shower
How local agencies are sorting out mask confusion
Child rape suspect arrested after fight with 2 officers at shelter
12-year-old boy killed in parked car in NYC to be laid to rest
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Show More
NYC to honor cops, civilians who helped capture alleged subway shooter
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Man charged with federal hate crimes after violent rampage in NJ
NJ gears up for start of recreational marijuana sales on Thursday
Queens pawn shop owner dies weeks after beating with metal rod
More TOP STORIES News