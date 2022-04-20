Protect our Children: Mental & Physical Stress - Only on ABC7NY

A 23-year-old dealing with anxiety and relationship issues sought help relating to her mental health, despite community stigmas that exist.

A 17-year-old transgender youth shares discrimination experienced in sports. He speaks about the cultural climate that promotes censorship and how this exacerbates problems for those who face issues on the home front and in their schools.

A 17-year-old High School senior addresses weight gain during the pandemic, despite bariatric surgery and how she is managing her issues.

A family with four children, ranging in age from 5 to 14, shares their family's challenges managing excessive internet & phone usage. Rates of screen use have increased from 61 - 87 percent,, having an impact on brain development and mental health.

NEW YORK -- WABC-TV, New York's number one station and the most-watched television station in the nation, will air "Protect Our Children: Mental & Physical Stress" on SATURDAY, APRIL 30th (7:30 p.m. EDT). It will rebroadcast Sunday, May 1st (5:30 a.m. EDT). Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot, the special will focus on what the children's health experts have been reporting - unprecedented higher levels of stress in children and adolescents. Whether it's substance abuse, obesity or violence, the indicators are a cause for alarm.The special shares stories of teens and young adults who bravely share their ongoing mental and physical stress. Some of the featured stories include the following:"Protect Our Children: Mental & Physical Stress" highlights experts that include clinicians and researchers from Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center, GLSEN Youth Programs, NYU Langone's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and Stony Brook Medicine Child and Adolescent Psychiatry ServicesWABC-TV has long been dedicated to covering the prominent issues of health and safety of youth in the community. WABC's "Protect Our Children" campaign, which launched in 1998, includes informational safety messages, a dedicated website and a missing children campaign that can be seen on every WABC Eyewitness News program. The station has produced several compelling local programs addressing the stress-related problems plaguing a vulnerable population - children. The series has received six Emmy Awards, six Gracie Awards from the American Women in Radio-TV-Film (AWRT) and awards from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, (NCMEC). Learn more about "Protect Our Children" at ABC7NY.com/Protect.About WABCWABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for more than 60 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most watched local news in New York and the United States. WABC-TV also produces "Live with Kelly and Ryan," weekdays at 9:00 a.m., which is seen in more than 200 markets across the U.S. Quality news and programming, cutting-edge technology and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.-*-212-423-3000Treatment Referral Routing Service800-662-HELP (4357) National 24/7 HelplineFor Resources & Expert Advice800-969-6642Text/Call/Chat to discuss stress, depression, anxiety or drug/alcohol abuse888-692- 9355 24/7To text with a trained Crisis Counselor212-727-0135202-642-4542(646) 929-7970(212)-263-5940631-444-KIDS (5437)How to make a Family Media Use Plan732-381-4100For Emergencies - Call 911Call statewide NYS Central Register800-342-3720800-4-A-CHILD (800-422-4453)888-333-AFSP (2377)1-800-273-TALK (8255) Hotline24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)800-THE LOST (843-5678)Facebook.Com/MissingkidsTwitter.Com/Missingkids