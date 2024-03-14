Pro-Palestinian protesters swarm NY Times printing plant in Queens; no arrests

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the New York Times printing facility in Queens, one of the largest facilities in the nation.

Some popular newspapers will likely be delivered on a delay Thursday morning due to the commotion at the facility.

Police say that at around 1 a.m. Thursday, protestors prevented tucks from accessing the 300,000-square-foot building by blocking the roads with debris.

Many laid down in a chain, connecting to each other with tubes. They held signs that read, "Stop the presses. Free Palestine" and "Consent for genocide is manufactured here."

This facility is responsible for printing the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Newsday, and the New York Post. There are 27 printing facilities across the country.

Law enforcement was called to clear the protesters. No arrests were made.

The trucks eventually gained access to the building.

