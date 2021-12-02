Education

Parents, teachers protest overcrowded classrooms across New York City

By Chantee Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents, teachers protest overcrowded classrooms across New York City

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Teachers and parents rallied in protest of overcrowded classrooms outside one of the largest public elementary schools in the nation on Thursday.

The protest was held outside of PS 19 in Corona, Queens -- which was also one of the city's previous COVID hot spots.

The rally was among 200 held this week at schools across New York City by the United Federation of Teachers union.

They want the City Council to vote and pass a bill that would change the city's health code to set capacity limits on the number of students taught in city classrooms based on square footage.

About 1,700 students attend PS 19, which teaches pre-K to grade five.

Each class size is at the legal limit of 32 students for grades one through five. If passed into law, the new bill would bring the class size down to the low 20s.



"I attended this school in first grade and it's been over 30 years now and it hasn't changed, back then it was 32 students to a class, now there's more students to a class, 34, and given the pandemic, it should've been lowered," parent Euregedice Galicia said.

COVID-19 variants, like the newly discovered omicron, are a constant fear for parents like Galicia.

Her child attended the school at a time when Corona, Queens, was once the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew says aside from being a problem with safety, oversized classes are also an equity issue.

"Why is it that the children in NYC are sitting in classes that are 30 percent more crowded than the rest of the state," Mulgrew said.

The City Council has not decided on a date to vote on the bill. That's why parents and teachers say they're applying pressure.

ALSO READ | President Biden to make at-home rapid tests free in new COVID plan
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports that President Biden is rolling out a winter coronavirus strategy that includes making at-home rapid tests free.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoronaqueensnew york cityhealthcoronavirusnyc councilpublic schoolcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News