Police release video of man who stole iPads, cash from elementary school in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a suspect they are looking for who broke into an elementary school in Brooklyn and stole iPads, MetroCards and cash.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, when police say a man forced open a second floor window at PS 93 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
According to police, once inside, the suspect stole 25 Apple iPads, 20 MetroCards and $400 in cash.
The individual fled the scene on foot heading southbound on Atlantic Avenue.
The suspect is described as a male with a mustache; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, black pants and light colored sneakers.
The man was also seen carrying a pink and white bag.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
