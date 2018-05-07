Police responding to call of attempted burglary find man dead, suspect in closet

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on a murder at a home in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a murder in Brooklyn after getting a call of an attempted burglary and finding a resident dead inside a house.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park.

A neighbor saw a man entering the home.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 66-year-old man in the basement with trauma to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Jeremy Safran, a psychologist and professor.

During their search of the basement police encountered a 28-year-old man inside of a closet. He was taken into custody without further incident and charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends say Dr. Safran was married with two daughters. The family also had two dogs.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarymurderDitmas ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News