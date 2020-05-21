Coronavirus

Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what expert says

SAN FRANCISCO -- As more places begin to reopen, whether to use a public restroom is something you might not have thought about.

They could be an obstacle because of the need for social distancing and keeping them disinfected.

Health experts say they can be a petri dish for diseases like coronavirus.

Features that we previously thought were sanitary can now be potential transmitters.

"The hand drying blower is a wonderful machine to spread germs and aerosols and droplets throughout the room," says Eric Feigl-Ding, scientist at Harvard University.

Experts say possible solutions include making bathrooms touchless, marking off sinks and toilets, removing doors from bathroom entrances and adding covers to toilets.
