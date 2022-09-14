Shirleen Allicot shares her personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (WABC) -- ABC Eyewitness News Reporter Shirleen Allicot shared her personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II as she continues to cover the queen's final journey.

In 1966 Queen Elizabeth II visited British Guyana and Allicot's very own mother was chosen to meet the queen as a school girl.

Her mother describes the queen as "beautiful and gracious" and meeting her is a moment she'll never forget.

Allicot was also born in Guyana after the country became a member of the Commonwealth and is grateful to be able to represent her family while the world says its final goodbyes to the monarch.

