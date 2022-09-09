Condolence book at British Consulate as New York City mourns Queen Elizabeth II's passing

CeFaan Kim was in Lower Manhattan where a vigil at the garden in Hanover Square paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tributes continue to pour in as New York City, the nation and world mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The public has the opportunity to sign a condolence book outside of the British Consulate on Manhattan's East Side, where a memorial continues to grow.

Mayor Eric Adam stopped by to pay his respects and sign the book, expressing his sadness and calling the queen a global force.

"Let's hope we use this moment as a reflection moment of what it is to be leaders of these major municipalities and how we can show that same level of dignity," he said.

When Matthew Jones arrived in New York City for work several weeks ago, he never imagined he'd return home to a different London -- one without his queen.

"It is a sad reminder of mortality," he said. "She's someone that you think is always going to be there, and unfortunately not anymore."

Jones was one of the first people in line to sign the book, and his message was simple.

"Thank you," he said. "Thank you for 70 years."

Others who also grew up in London felt compelled to share their thoughts.

"We may have never known her personally, but she's all that we ever knew," one said.

People stopped by the consulate with flowers, flags, and even newspapers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

"It's a huge transition," one said. "It's interesting to see how it's going to be now with the king. Are there going to be any changes?...I think she's a symbol of continuity. That's the hallmark."

The monarch died at age 96 after a 70-year reign, the second longest in history after Louis XIV ruled France for 72 years from 1643 until 1715.

The condolence book will be available for the public to sign through Friday of next week. Mourners can also send a condolence message at Royal.UK.

WATCH | New Yorkers mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.