Queen Mary 2 cruise ship won't return to NYC amid omicron COVID concerns

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A luxury cruise ship that departed from Red Hook, Brooklyn, on December 22 with 1,575 passengers on board won't return to New York City after COVID-19 concerns prompted a call for extra crew.

The Queen Mary 2, the the flagship of Cunard Line since succeeding Queen Elizabeth 2 in 2004, remains anchored outside Barbados and is expected to stay there until January 2.

The ship is currently on a 28-night itinerary that originally left Southampton on December 13, 2021, and the extended stay means that it will be unable to call in New York on January 3 if it is to maintain the arrival back in Southampton on January 10.

All guests will be able to stay on board for New Year's Eve, and flight arrangements from Barbados will be made for guests due to disembark in New York.

RELATED | At least 4 cruise ships prohibited from letting passengers disembark due to COVID outbreaks onboard

Passengers will be given a 125% future cruise credit of monies paid on their booking pro rata to all days sailed from December 22, or a 100% refund on the same pro rata basis.

The CDC is investigating the Queen Mary 2, which means they have reported COVID cases in more than 0.10% of passengers or they have had a single crew member test positive in the previous seven days.

