Livery vehicle crash leaves at least 2 hurt in Richmond Hill

The vehicles collided at Myrtle Avenue and 84th Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Video from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles and debris scattered across the intersection.
At least two people were taken to Jamaica Medical Center with serious injuries.
They are expected to survive.
ALSO READ | Deli worker killed in dispute with customer outside store in East Harlem
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip