Livery vehicle crash leaves at least 2 hurt in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- At least two people were hospitalized after two livery cars collided in a Queens intersection, taking down a street sign.The vehicles collided at Myrtle Avenue and 84th Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.Video from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles and debris scattered across the intersection.At least two people were taken to Jamaica Medical Center with serious injuries.They are expected to survive.----------