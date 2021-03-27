Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside Queens bar

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty FDNY firefighter is charged with assault in connection with the death of a man who was punched and fell and hit his head outside a bar in Queens Saturday.

Justin Deieso, 35, was arrested at the scene.

A man died at the hospital after he was punched by another man outside a bar in Queens Saturday.



Police say he and 55-year-old Devin Deegan got into a fight outside of Terrace Inn Bar and Grill in Whitestone around 4 a.m.

Police say Deieso punched Deegan who fell and hit his head on pavement.

Officers found Deegan lying on the pavement, with trauma to the back of his head.

EMS took him to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

Deieso is charged with assault.

The FDNY says he has been a firefighter for seven years and he works at Ladder 122 in Brooklyn

Deieso has been suspended without pay for up to 28 days.

CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.



