Woman found dead behind a bush in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found behind a bush near an expressway in Queens.The body of 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre of Hempstead, Long Island was discovered early Friday morning along Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside.Pierre had bruising around her neck as well as a black eye. She was found face down.Police say she was wearing red pajamas, an orange t-shirt, one sock, and a white sweatshirt wrapped around her neck.The medical examiner is trying to determine the cause of her death.There is no word yet on any possible suspects.An investigation is underway.----------