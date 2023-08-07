Divers found the car in the water at 34th avenue and Vernon Boulevard in Astoria just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police want to know how a car ended up in the East River

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police want to know how a car ended up in the East River.

Divers found the car in the water at 34th Avenue and Vernon Boulevard in Astoria just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Divers searched the water but did not find anyone.

The NYPD Harbor Patrol continued the search, but so far did not find any additional clues as to how it happened.

