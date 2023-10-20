  • Watch Now
63-year-old crossing guard struck and killed by truck in Queens

Eyewitness News
Friday, October 20, 2023 2:10PM
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A crossing guard was fatally struck by a dump truck in Queens Friday morning.

Police say the 63-year-old woman was in the crosswalk at Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle.

Another crossing guard witnessed the incident and called 911.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. There is no criminality at this point.

