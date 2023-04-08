23-year-old shot and killed outside Queens restaurant

Police say the shooting that took the life of a 23-year-old man outside a Queens restaurant was targeted. An investigation is ongoing.

SAINT ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Queens early Saturday morning.

Officials say the shooting took place at around 2 a.m. outside of Pure Lounge on Merrick Boulevard in the Saint Albans section of Queens.

The 23-year-old victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

