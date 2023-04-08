23-year-old shot and killed outside Queens restaurant

SAINT ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Queens early Saturday morning.
Officials say the shooting took place at around 2 a.m. outside of Pure Lounge on Merrick Boulevard in the Saint Albans section of Queens.
The 23-year-old victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
