Police investigating Queens deadly stabbing as 1st known homicide of 2024

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens Monday, in what they believe to be the first known homicide of 2024.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near 76th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man stabbed in the chest and face, and a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg.

The 29-year-old victim, identified as Tsering Wangdu, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to the same hospital where he's in critical condition.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.

