Man in critical condition after being pulled from the waters of Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the ocean at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Thursday, according to police.

The man, in his 30's, was swimming in the ocean near 86th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

Police say the victim began to drown and was pulled out of the ocean by good Samaritans.

NYPD officers responded to the scene and took the victim to Staten Island University North where he's in critical condition.

No further details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

