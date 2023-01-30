2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Two people are dead and a third hospitalized following a crash on the Belt Parkway in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

It happened near Farmers Boulevard at 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.

A 16-year old passenger was ejected from the car and died.

Another passenger was taken to Jamaica Medical Center, where medics pronounced that person dead.

The 19-year-old driver is hospitalized in stable condition.

All lanes of the parkway were shut down east of 50th Street as police worked to determine what caused the driver to lose control and crews worked to clear the roadway of the wreckage.

