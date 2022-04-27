1 dead in house fire in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One person has died in a fire in a cluttered home in Jamaica, Queens.

The fire broke out in the cluttered basement just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was found in the basement of the home on Bedell Street.

"I heard screaming in the driveway, 'Call 911!'" said a resident.

The city buildings department is being notified for possible illegal occupancy at the residence.

