1 dead in house fire in Jamaica, Queens

The fire broke out in the cluttered basement just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was found in the basement of the home on Bedell Street.
"I heard screaming in the driveway, 'Call 911!'" said a resident.
The city buildings department is being notified for possible illegal occupancy at the residence.
