Firefighter injured battling Queens fire

South Ozone Park, QUEENS (WABC) -- Firefighters in South Ozone Park, Queens battled a two-alarm fire at a commercial building.

The fire started around 10:00 Saturday night at Liberty Avenue between Lefferts Boulevard and 120th Street.

Firefighters got the flames under control about an hour later.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The FDNY says the fire is under investigation.

