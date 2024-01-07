Firefighter injured battling Queens fire

South Ozone Park, QUEENS (WABC) -- Firefighters in South Ozone Park, Queens battled a two-alarm fire at a commercial building.
The fire started around 10:00 Saturday night at Liberty Avenue between Lefferts Boulevard and 120th Street.
Firefighters got the flames under control about an hour later.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
The FDNY says the fire is under investigation.
