Residents still awaiting compensation 1 year after nearly 100 homes flooded with raw sewage in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Saturday marks one year since 74 homes in South Ozone Park, Queens were flooded with raw sewage after a pipe crumbled.Residents say they are still having a hard time getting compensated by the city.A rally was held Saturday afternoon to voice their grievances with the city comptroller's office, alleging that it has been very difficult for them to file claims.The residents want a city oversight hearing on the issue.Eyewitness News reached out to the city comptroller's office for comment, but have not heard back.----------