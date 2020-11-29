Residents still awaiting compensation 1 year after nearly 100 homes flooded with raw sewage in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Saturday marks one year since 74 homes in South Ozone Park, Queens were flooded with raw sewage after a pipe crumbled.

Residents say they are still having a hard time getting compensated by the city.

ALSO READ | Victims of Queens sewage spill plead for FEMA help
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports on the sewage issue in Queens.



A rally was held Saturday afternoon to voice their grievances with the city comptroller's office, alleging that it has been very difficult for them to file claims.

The residents want a city oversight hearing on the issue.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city comptroller's office for comment, but have not heard back.

ALSO READ | Cars underwater, streets flooded after massive Queens water main break
EMBED More News Videos

At least 20 homes are without water after a water main break in Queens.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south ozone parknew york cityqueensfemafloodingsewage spill
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some bars still packed amid alarming rise in NJ cases
Police: 88-year-old woman suffers broken shoulder, robbed of $115 in Manhattan
Uptick in coronavirus numbers continues in New York
NYC COVID: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
Heartwarming TikTok videos highlight homeless
Female suspect sought after 10-year-old slashed in NYC
SCOTUS takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Show More
Volunteers come together to bring holiday gifts to frontline workers
Mail carrier surprises birthday boy with gift
Child wounded when shots fired into NJ home
9-year-old rescued from apartment fire in critical condition
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News