12-year-old girl suffers head, foot injury after being struck by car in Queens

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A 12-year-old girl was struck by a car in Queens.

The girl was along Main Street near 73rd Avenue in Kew Gardens Hills when the car hit her.

She was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for injuries to her head and one foot.

The 20-year-old driver stayed at the scene. Police issued her a ticket for failing to yield

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.