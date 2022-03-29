Traffic

Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in the Jamaica section of Queens.

The 31-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Liberty Avenue at 160th Street at around 10:15 p.m. Monday.



He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition.

The vehicle, possibly a sedan, did not stop and continued westbound on Liberty Avenue.

Police are searching for the driver.

