House fire leaves 10 hurt, including 2 firefighters, in Whitestone, Queens

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke pouring from several windows.

Shirleen Allicot has details on the blaze, which broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on 23rd Avenue in Whitestone, Queens.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A second alarm fire burned through a home in the Whitestone section of Queens early Wednesday morning.

Flames shot from the basement of the home on 23rd Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

The blaze spread to the upper floors before firefighters were able to get the upper hand.

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke pouring from several windows.

Ten people, including two firefighters, were being treated for various injuries, all described as non-life-threatening.

The cause is under investigation.

MORE NEWS | Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.