Man accused of slashing girlfriend while she sat beside their sick child in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man is accused of viciously slashing his girlfriend as she sat beside their sick baby at the hospital.

Officials say Alexander Fitzpatrick, 24, attacked his girlfriend at Jamaica Hospital in Queens.

According to the charges announced Thursday, the victim fell asleep while watching over her 6-month-old daughter at the hospital and woke up to her boyfriend standing over her.

Officials say he told the 25-year-old victim he was going to jail and then began slashing her with a sharp object.

The victim suffered deep wounds to her arm and face and required a total of 120 stitches.

Fitzpatrick was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted, Fitzpatrick faces up to 25 years in prison.

