Queens manhole fire leads to elevated carbon monoxide levels in nearby buildings

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A manhole fire in Queens led to evacuations after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found.

FDNY officials responded to reports of a manhole fire in front of 29-19 Newtown Ave in Astoria on Saturday.

They say elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in surrounding locations.

As a result, approximately 25 people were evacuated from a dialysis center.

Con Edison is on the scene.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.


