Queens manhole fire leads to elevated carbon monoxide levels in nearby buildings

FDNY officials responded to reports of a manhole fire in front of 29-19 Newtown Ave in Astoria on Saturday.
They say elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in surrounding locations.
ALSO READ | Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
As a result, approximately 25 people were evacuated from a dialysis center.
Con Edison is on the scene.
Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip