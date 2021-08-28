Queens manhole fire leads to elevated carbon monoxide levels in nearby buildings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10977760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several U.S. Marines were among those killed in the Kabul airport attack, the Pentagon said Thursday.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A manhole fire in Queens led to evacuations after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found.FDNY officials responded to reports of a manhole fire in front of 29-19 Newtown Ave in Astoria on Saturday.They say elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in surrounding locations.As a result, approximately 25 people were evacuated from a dialysis center.Con Edison is on the scene.Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.----------