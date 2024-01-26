NYPD busts 6 brothels in Corona claiming to be massage parlors

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- At least six brothels claiming to be massage parlors were shut down during a surprise quality-of-life initiative in Corona, Queens on Thursday.

Police and city officials surveilled the neighborhood at around 1:30 a.m. after hearing complaints from residents, and witnessed the brothels in "full effect."

They got court orders based on what they observed and then returned in the afternoon.

They then shut down at least six massage parlors along Roosevelt Avenue.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry had a message for brothel owners that operate illegal shops.

"We will come we will send out under covers and we will do everything within the law to shut you down," he said. "If you open up again, under a different name. We're going to repeat the process again. Come back and shut you down again."

No arrests were made.

During a tactical briefing before the busts, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated the importance of quality of life for residents in the community.

"It's important to focus on the brothels who are creating this climate that's going to downgrade the quality of life in this community," he said.

