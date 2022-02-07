Queens diner threatens people inside with knife

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There were chaotic moments inside a Queens diner when a customer threatened people with a knife.Surveillance video from the Jackson Hole Diner in East Elmhurst captured the suspect in a tense confrontation with other customers on Saturday night.Eyewitnesses say Kohrelle Brisco, 47, got into an argument with a man, went into the kitchen, and returned with a knife.Brisco reportedly chased frightened customers who scrambled for safety.Good Samaritans restrained the suspect until police arrived.Brisco faces charges of harassment and menacing.