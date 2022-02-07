Queens diner threatens people inside with knife

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Queens diner customer threatens people with knife

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There were chaotic moments inside a Queens diner when a customer threatened people with a knife.

Surveillance video from the Jackson Hole Diner in East Elmhurst captured the suspect in a tense confrontation with other customers on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses say Kohrelle Brisco, 47, got into an argument with a man, went into the kitchen, and returned with a knife.

Brisco reportedly chased frightened customers who scrambled for safety.

Good Samaritans restrained the suspect until police arrived.



Brisco faces charges of harassment and menacing.

ALSO READ | Off-duty NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in foot in Manhattanville
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstnew york citymanhattancrimeattack
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bullet pierces through front of MTA bus in Manhattan
1 person killed, several injured in deadly car crash in NYC
COVID Update: CDC releases new guidance for additional booster shot
Shooting at Yonkers bar leaves 1 employee dead, another injured
AccuWeather: Clouds and drizzly
East Harlem man beaten unconscious, police still looking for suspects
COVID NYC Update: Growing push to make permanent outdoor dining rules
Show More
Navy SEAL candidate from NJ dies after Hell Week test
New Jersey's first ever 'Pizza Bowl' celebrates mom and pop businesses
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'
Be Kind: High school athlete with autism scores 3-pointer in 1st game
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
More TOP STORIES News