Queens diner threatens people inside with knife

Surveillance video from the Jackson Hole Diner in East Elmhurst captured the suspect in a tense confrontation with other customers on Saturday night.
Eyewitnesses say Kohrelle Brisco, 47, got into an argument with a man, went into the kitchen, and returned with a knife.
Brisco reportedly chased frightened customers who scrambled for safety.
Good Samaritans restrained the suspect until police arrived.
Brisco faces charges of harassment and menacing.
