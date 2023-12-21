WATCH LIVE

Officials break ground on Willets Point Project; expected to create 1,500 permanent jobs in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, December 21, 2023 3:41AM
Groundbreaking for phase 1 of 'Willets Point Project'
The project is one year ahead of schedule.
WABC

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- City officials broke ground on Phase One of the Willets Point Project on Wednesday.

The project is expected to generate $6.1 Billion and create 1,500 permanent jobs in Queens.

Phase One includes retail and community space as well as about 1,100 affordable housing units.

The project is about a year ahead of schedule - the next phase will include the construction of a 25,000-seat soccer stadium.

