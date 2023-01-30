Queens Councilman's office vandalized in battle over Drag Story Hour

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- The vandals that showed up outside New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan's Jackson Heights office a few days ago were not shy.

Security camera video shows someone slowly toilet papering a fence as another scribbles slurs on the pavement.

The daylight assault is just the latest in the increasingly contentious battle over Drag Story Hour.

"Drag story hour...celebrates love, joy, and literacy for our children," Krishnan said.

Councilman Krishnan represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, Queens. He says his support for drag story hour - in which a person in drag reads children's books to kids at a public library - has made him a target.

Over the last six months, there have been 11 separate acts of vandalism at his office, his home, and at libraries in both communities.

"We have to stand together to make sure that our neighbors do not feel threatened or menaced and we especially stand for our LGBTQA+ community," Krishnan said.

Last month, anti-drag protestors showed up outside a library in Manhattan and two were arrested for trespassing, accused of harassing another city council member - Eric Boetcher, at his home.

Councilman Krishnan insists he will not be intimidated and that drag story hour is here to stay.

"It reflects exactly the kind of inclusivity and tolerance we should be teaching our children," said Krishnan.

