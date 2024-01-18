Police recover explosive devices, guns, 3D printers after raid inside Queens apartment

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A raid on a Queens home resulted in the discovery of several explosives devices, weapons and 3D printers.

Officials served a search warrant Wednesday morning at an apartment in Astoria, where they recovered several explosive devices along with ghost guns and 3D printers they say were used to print the untraceable weapons.

Investigators say three brothers lived in the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

