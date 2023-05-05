New surveillance video shows the man police say raped a woman in Maspeth, Queens.

New video of man who punched woman, raped her in Queens: police

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- There is new video of the man police say raped a woman in Maspeth, Queens.

The victim was walking home around 5 a.m. on Sunday when the suspect started talking to her.

The woman got on the back of this man's scooter and he drove to 48th Avenue and 72nd Street, where he hit her.

She was knocked unconscious.

Police say he raped her and ran off when she started to wake up.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/ Elmhurst, where she was admitted in serious but stable condition.

The individual being sought is described as approximately 6' 00" tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion and a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

