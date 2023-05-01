Roof collapses inside Queens warehouse

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Crews responded to a roof collapse in Queens on Sunday night.

Inspectors say a 20-foot section of a roof collapsed inside the warehouse on 43-02 36trh Street in Sunnyside.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collapse.

The Department of Buildings ordered the warehouse to be vacated.

