Woman shot in head, killed at house in Queens

According to police, a 51-year-old woman was shot once in the head at a home located on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park around 2:30 p.m.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials said the male suspect fled in a black Chevy Traverse going southbound on 109th Avenue.
Detectives picked up a man for questioning over the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
