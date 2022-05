Woman shot in head, killed at house in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The search is on for a man who shot and killed a woman at a house in Queens Wednesday afternoon.According to police, a 51-year-old woman was shot once in the head at a home located on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park around 2:30 p.m.She was pronounced dead on the scene.Officials said the male suspect fled in a black Chevy Traverse going southbound on 109th Avenue.Detectives picked up a man for questioning over the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.----------