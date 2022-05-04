Woman shot in head, killed at house in Queens

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The search is on for a man who shot and killed a woman at a house in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a 51-year-old woman was shot once in the head at a home located on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park around 2:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the male suspect fled in a black Chevy Traverse going southbound on 109th Avenue.


Detectives picked up a man for questioning over the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

