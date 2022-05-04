Woman shot in head, killed at house in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The search is on for a man who shot and killed a woman at a house in Queens Wednesday afternoon.According to police, a 51-year-old woman was shot once in the head at a home located on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park around 2:30 p.m.She was pronounced dead on the scene.Officials said the male suspect fled in a black Chevy Traverse going southbound on 109th Avenue.Detectives picked up a man for questioning over the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.----------